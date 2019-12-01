Today is World AIDS Day

(KRON/CNN NEWSOURCE) – A red ribbon was hanging from the North Portico of the White House to commemorate World AIDS Day on Sunday.

President Trump issued a proclamation to mark the solemn occasion.

1.1 million people in the United States and 38 million worldwide are living with HIV/AIDS.

In his proclamation, Trump touted his initiative, called ending the HIV epidemic: A plan for America.

The president’s goal is to eliminate at least 90-percent of new HIV infections in the US within 10-years.

The proclamation says that it will be made possible by focusing on diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and response.

President Trump says that success is contingent upon community interaction and outreach to people with HIV and at-risk populations.

He says it will also take a citizenry motivated by compassion for the suffering of humankind and hope for the future.

Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco is reminding everyone that nearly 40 years into the HIV epidemic, tremendous work still remains.

With a long history in the movement to end HIV, Wiener has advocated increasing dedicated resources.

In a statement, Wiener said:

“Too many people lack access to healthcare and PrEP, particularly in lower-income communities and communities of color. In many parts of California, it’s hard to even get an HIV test. And, our society continues to criminalize HIV, sex work, and drug use, thus increasing HIV infection rates. We have it in our power to end the HIV epidemic. We simply need the political will to make it happen.”

Celebrations were held across San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, including one at Golden Gate Park and Glide Church.