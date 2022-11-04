SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An email forwarded to KRON4 from someone who worked in Twitter’s sales department but wished to remain anonymous revealed the manner in which employees at the company were laid off.

The email, headlined, “Your Role at Twitter,” informed employees that “Twitter is conducting a workforce reduction to help improve the health of the company” and that “Today is your last working day at the company.” According to the letter, laid off employees will remain “employed” by the company and receive compensation and benefits through Jan. 4, 2023.

“During this time, you will be a on a Non-Working Notice period and your access to Twitter systems will be deactivated,” the email read. “While you are not expected to work during the Non-Working Notice period, you are still required to comply with all company policies.”

Screenshot of Twitter email Screenshot of Twitter email (Screenshots of email allegedly sent to Twitter employees)

The email also stated that laid off employees would receive details of their severance offer within a week including “financial resources extending beyond your Non-Working Notice period.” After that, employees will apparently be sent a separation agreement and other off-boarding information regarding how to return computers, badges and other materials.

The email also had a FAQ attached and concluded, “We remain grateful for all that you have done for Twitter throughout your tenure and wish you only the best in your next chapter.”

The anonymous employee who submitted the email to KRON4 said that their department was “almost completely gutted.”

According to reports, Twitter laid off roughly half its staff this week, with around 3,700 people losing their jobs.