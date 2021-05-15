Toddler critically hurt after finding gun, shooting himself

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition at a Milwaukee hospital after he obtained a firearm and unintentionally shot himself.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight Friday. A 28-year-old woman from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, police said. No further details have been released.

In a separate case, a 26-year-old man was charged earlier this week in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who unintentionally shot and killed himself in Milwaukee after finding the man’s gun.