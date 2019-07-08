Toddler falls to her death from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 31: People gather to see the cruise ship Quantum of the Seas which is currently docked at Southampton on October 31, 2014 in Southampton, England. Billed as the world’s first smartship, Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas is claimed to be the most high-tech cruise ship in the world, with high tech modifications such as virtual balconies in windowless rooms and features such as the first dodgem ride on water, and a skydiving simulator. The ship will shortly begin its voyage from Southampton, where it docked earlier this week, to New York before relocating to the Caribbean for the 2014-15 season. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

SAN JUAN (WFLA) – An Indiana toddler died Sunday after she fell 150 feet from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.

Telemundo PR reported the 18-month-old girl was being held by her grandfather when she slipped out of his arms and made an 11-story down the Freedom of the Seas and landed on concrete.

“(We heard) the screams of the families because we were close,” a witness told the newspaper. “I looked because of the mother’s cry. That tonality, a scream of pain of that nature, does not compare with any other scream.”

The girl was rushed to the hospital at about 4:30 p.m. and died a short time later.

Local investigators plan to review surveillance video and interview passengers who witnessed the incident.