Toddler found dead outside in freezing cold weather

Police say a toddler was found dead outside of a her home in New Hampshire.

The child apparently got out of her house in the middle of the night as temperatures dropped below zero.

"I saw a little girl next to the bottom of the stairway,” Stone Rowe said. “I said to myself I hope that's a doll.”

Rowe says he found the two and a half year girl’s body at around 7 a.m. when his girlfriend went out to start the cars.

“My girlfriend came out and she ran out and she went over and saw that she was actually a child,” he said. “So she went inside, she banged on the door to alert the parents."

Rowe says the mother scooper the child up, wrapped her in a blanket and called 911.

Police say the death is not suspicious and "appears to be a bad accident."

An autopsy is scheduled for later this afternoon.

"Right now everything appears to be consistent with exposure but again the case and the investigation is very much ongoing,” according to Chief James Burroughs with the Newport Police Department.

The family had recently moved to the area and police believe the child might have been unfamiliar with her surroundings.

