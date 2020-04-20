Tom Hanks details his, wife’s battle with coronavirus

Tom Hanks is opening up about what it was like to have the coronavirus.

Hanks told the National Defense Radio Show he was wiped out by the virus.

He added that he also had some serious body aches and fatigue, but he says his wife Rita Wilson had much more severe symptoms.

Hanks said she had a higher fever and was so nauseous she had to crawl on the floor at times.

Hanks and his wife were in Australia where he was shooting a movie about Elvis Presley.

The couple announced they were positive in early March and were the first celebrities known to have coronavirus.

Both have recovered after recuperating in Australia and are back in Los Angeles now

Hanks made his remarks on military radio show for veterans.

Latest Stories: