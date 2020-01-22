Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles

(CNN) – Toyota and Honda are recalling millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues.

Toyota is recalling 3.4 million cars, with 2.9 million of them in the U.S.

The issue is potentially defective equipment intended to protect passengers during a crash.

Affected models include some Corolla Matrix, Avalon, and Avalon HV lines produced between 2010 and 2019.

>> CLICK HERE TO SEE IF YOUR TOYOTA IS AFFECTED.

Honda is recalling 2.7 million cars – that’s 2.4 million in the U.S. – and 300,000 in Canada.

Honda says some Acuras produced between 1996 and 2003 may have dysfunctional Takata airbag inflators.

>> CLICK HERE TO SEE IF YOUR HONDA IS AFFECTED.

The inflators might have been produced without the appropriate seals needed for proper deployment.

Latest Stories: