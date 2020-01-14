Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps

DETROIT – Toyota is recalling nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the fuel pumps can fail and cause engines to stall.
That can increase the risk of a crash.
The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460 and RX 350 models.
Also included are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.
Toyota is still developing repairs.
Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.
