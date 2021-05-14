Trader Joe’s drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated shoppers

MIAMI BEACH, FL – APRIL 14: A store associate distributes hand sanitizer to customers as they enter the Trader Joe’s store in South Beach on April 14, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. The city of Miami Beach put in place an emergency measure requiring all customers and employees at grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies to wear face coverings to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trader Joe’s is reportedly the first major retailer to drop its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated shoppers.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their COVID-19 mask guideline on Thursday.

In an update on its COVID-19 page, TJ’s said they “encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.”

Meanwhile, the country’s largest supermarket operator will continue to require all customers wear masks at any of its stores nationwide.