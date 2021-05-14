Trader Joe’s drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trader Joe’s is reportedly the first major retailer to drop its indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated shoppers.
This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised their COVID-19 mask guideline on Thursday.
In an update on its COVID-19 page, TJ’s said they “encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.”
Meanwhile, the country’s largest supermarket operator will continue to require all customers wear masks at any of its stores nationwide.