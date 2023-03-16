(KRON) — A Trader Joe’s fruit product has been recalled Thursday, the company said in an email to its customers. Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with a best by date of 4/25/24, 5/12/24, 5/23/24, 5/30/24 and 6/7/24 may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Organic Tropical Fruit Blend product package

Trader Joe’s said all of that product and those potentially affected have been removed from the shelves and “destroyed.” As of Thursday, no illnesses have been reported, the company said.

Those who have purchased any Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend products are advised not to eat them. Customers are urged to throw the product away or return it to a Trader Joe’s location for a full refund, according to the email.

The product has SKU#51191.