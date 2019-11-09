Transgender activist found dead in Texas home

HOUSTON (CNN NEWSOURCE) — “It’s a devastating loss because she was definitely a fighter.”

People across the country watched Nikki Araguz fight to have her marriage legitimized in the eyes of the law when her husband died in 2010.

A battle the transgender widow eventually won years later after an appeal.

“It wasn’t about money when I married my husband,” she said. “It certainly wasn’t about money when I buried him.”

While the 44-year old is known by so many for her historic win for transgender people in that case, and assisting in getting other laws passed so they could be considered equal in the eyes of the law.

“Her dream was not to be an advocate,” Monica Roberts said. “It was just kind of forced upon her. Her dream was just to simply be a wife and mother.”

Which she was. Her husband William Loyd posted on Facebook shortly after she was found dead saying,

“Every part of me hurts. I can’t stop crying. Our kids cant stop crying.”

He said she will never be replaced — and friends feel similarly about Araguz.

They say she was the life of the party and would always answer the phone with her trademark greeting “hey goddess.”

“For somebody that was only 5-foot-5, when she walked into a room it was just like she was the queen and she took over,” Roberts said. “And it was like okay Nikki is here. The party can start now.”