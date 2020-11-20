Travel restrictions between U.S.-Canada border extended

FILE – In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, a New York postal carrier was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the Peace Bridge. The vehicle he was driving contained 813 pieces of mail, including three absentee ballots sent to two Buffalo addresses from the Erie County Board of Elections. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Postpone your plans to visit Canada, at least through December 21.

Canadian officials extended a measure which bans non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canada during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau made the announcement in a tweet Friday morning.

Update on the Canada-US border: We’ve extended the current border measures by another 30 days. Non-essential travel between our two countries remains restricted until at least December 21st. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 20, 2020

The measure first began on March 21, 2020, and does not impact essential commerce, trade and other types of essential travel.

But it is keeping tourists and people with loved ones from crossing the border for fun and visitations. The measure was originally supposed to last 30 days and has since been extended nearly every month.

With COVID-19 cases rising, officials are making sure a trip across the U.S.-Canada border isn’t in anyone’s Thanksgiving plans — and if the pattern continues, likely Christmas plans as well.