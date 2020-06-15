Travelers brought COVID-19 to LAX in March, but public wasn’t informed: report

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – An American Airlines flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport to Los Angeles Airport back in March was carrying someone infected with the coronavirus, but a new report by the Los Angeles Times claims no one in public health informed any of the passengers and crew that they were at risk.

According to The Times, the infected patient was a man in first class who was taken to a local hospital the next day with a high fever and phlegmy cough.

The virus then spread with those he came into contact with after leaving LAX, including at a Los Angeles assisted living facility where several others later died.

It was further reported that American Airlines only recently learned of that case from The Times.

This was one of two flights into LAX in March that the Times identified in which public health officials did not inform passengers and crew they had flown with someone who later tested positive for the virus. The Times reports the other flight happened March 8 from Seoul to LAX.

