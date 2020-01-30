Travelers cautioned to refrain going to China as coronavirus infects, kills more people

(KRON) – The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

The CDC’s level three warning, its highest-degree alert, cautioned travelers to refrain from going to China.

After leaving the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus, a flight carrying about 200 American evacuees, including US diplomats and their families, landed at a US Military Base in Southern California Wednesday.

Health officials don’t see the deadly virus slowing down.

“We fully expect that with the numbers that are rising, coming out of China and just the fact that the world is a small place now, we anticipate that they will continue to rise,” Karen Ayala, with DuPage Co. Health Department said.

Facebook, Microsoft, Google, Goldman Sachs, and other high-profile companies have told their employees not to travel to China and if they just got back to work from home for an undetermined period of time.

“We have had a major decline in travel to China and there’s been a major decline in travel outside of China as well, which is significant considering that they make up 12-percent of the outbound travelers right now,” Tim Hentschel said.

The CEO of HotelPlanner told KRON4 that travel is down 30% and expects to see that number increase.

“If you had plans to travel to any place that might have an outbreak, you should cancel, why travel there when you might get sick,” Hentschel said.

The Chinese government has imposed travel restrictions on about 60 million people.

American Airlines joined United in shutting down routes due to a “significant decline in demand.”

British Airways has also suspended all direct flights between the UK and mainland China.

China has now sent some patients home, supposedly free from the coronavirus but with Embassy’s evacuated and airlines dropping flights, some US citizens in Wuhan are left stranded.

“People are scared here and want answers at the moment they don’t have an answer,” John McGory, a US Citizen who is in Wuhan, said.

195 Americans evacuated from the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak are undergoing three days of testing monitoring at a Southern California military base to make sure they do not show signs of the virus.