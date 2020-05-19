Treasury mailing out 4 million prepaid debit cards with stimulus money starting this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Haven’t received your stimulus check in the mail yet?

Check for a prepaid debit card instead.

The US Treasury Department on Monday announced about 4 million payments of stimulus money will be sent to Americans on a prepaid debit card starting this week.

According to the Treasury, the Visa debit card can be activated immediately and can be used to make purchases, get cash at an ATM, or transfer funds into a bank account without being charged a fee.

The direct stimulus payments — which are worth up to $1,200 per individual and up to $2,400 per couple — were included in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package passed back in March.

Over the past five weeks, the Treasury reports it has sent 140 million people their stimulus payments. That leaves about 10 million people who are still waiting.

Those being sent a debit card this week do not have bank account information on file with the IRS and would have otherwise received a check in the mail.

Low-income people who don’t earn enough money to have to file tax returns will still have to submit some information to the IRS, using an online non-filer tool, before receiving the stimulus money.

