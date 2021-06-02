Trip to Maui: Visitors may have to pay new fees, mayor says

The coast line of west Maui is shown near the resort town of Wailea, Feb. 5, 2006 in Wailea, Maui, Hawaii. Exclusive resorts and second home properties line the gold sand beaches of Wailea. Many of the people on the beach are tourists with few locals crowding the area. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HAWAII (KRON) – As travel becomes more popular again, a trip to Hawaii sounds like the perfect getaway.

However, the Mayor of Maui County, Mike Victorino, says more fees and limits are being considered for visitors.

Last week, Victorino spoke with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Facebook Live about the state seeing an influx of tourists as more people are vaccinated and restrictions are lifted.

“Maui is a very popular destination, and we want to protect our resources,” Victorino said.

He explained that in 2019, the policy was changed for Sundays and holidays to be reserved with no commercial activities at beach parks in order for residents to enjoy the space.

Moving forward, Victorino explains they are working toward bringing a reservation system to South and East Maui where many tourists tend to travel.

Visitors could be charged for beach and parking fees.

“We will charge our visitors that come in, and limit the number of people that come in every day. Have a day off for clean-up,” Victorino continued. “Maintaining the properties and maintaining the resources is very important. So we are working on plans right now for other beaches in other areas throughout Maui County to be preserved and you know, having days where they might be able to close entirely for clean-up and restoration and making sure it is not being taxed beyond its means.”

Residents would be exempt from paying fees.

“We are going to make sure our visitors come in, have a wonderful time but are not taxing our resources, and that the residents are always protected in their well-being,” Victorino said.

