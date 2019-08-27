Triple-homicide suspect in custody after nude chase

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Authorities have arrested a man in Virginia who is believed to have murdered three people.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office says 19-year-old Matthew Bernard is a suspect in the deaths of two females and a child.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect and victims are related.
Authorities tried to arrest him on Tuesday when he led them on a foot chase, naked.
In a video released, Bernard can be seen attacking a church groundskeeper standing nearby.
The officer tried stopping Bernard with mace and a stun gun and was eventually taken into custody.
The murder victims have not yet been identified.
Officials say a neighbor found one woman dead in a driveway and the other two bodies were found inside the home.
- Suspicious suitcase chained near gas line in Pleasanton deemed safe
- 3 charged in death of man found burned in California desert
- Cameras catch woman using saw to break into Botox clinic
- San Francisco Giants Mauricio Dubon predicted he would play at Oracle Park
- Teens injured in solo crash at Concord High School