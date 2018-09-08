National

Tropical Storm Florence continues its churn toward US coast

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 06:09 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 06:09 AM PDT

Tropical Storm Florence continues its churn toward US coast

MIAMI (AP) - Officials say Tropical Storm Florence continues to approach the U.S. East Coast and swells generated by the storm are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The National Hurricane Center said early Saturday morning that the storm is located about 840 miles (1351.79 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and is moving westward at about 9 mph (14 km/h).

The storm has maximum sustained winds of about 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.

The Miami-based center said Florence is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Friday evening. Cooper says it's "too early" to know where the storm will go, but he says residents should use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App