Tropical Storm Florence continues its churn toward US coast
MIAMI (AP) - Officials say Tropical Storm Florence continues to approach the U.S. East Coast and swells generated by the storm are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
The National Hurricane Center said early Saturday morning that the storm is located about 840 miles (1351.79 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and is moving westward at about 9 mph (14 km/h).
The storm has maximum sustained winds of about 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.
The Miami-based center said Florence is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Friday evening. Cooper says it's "too early" to know where the storm will go, but he says residents should use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.
- MOVIE STAR BURT REYNOLDS DIES AT 82
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BEATS, VIOLENTLY RAPES HOMELESS WOMAN IN FRESNO
- POLICE RAID HOME OF COUPLE WHO RAISED $400K FOR HOMELESS MAN
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two arrested in stabbing at Milpitas Jack in the Box
- 200-acre fire burning in Napa County spurs mandatory evacuations
- Powerful hurricane could be headed to US
- Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open title
Video Center
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.