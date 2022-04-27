(ABC4) – Tropicana has announced a new cereal they call “Tropicana Crunch,” a cereal made to be eaten with orange juice rather than milk.

The cereal will be available online only starting May 4 which is National Orange Juice Day. Tropicana describes the unique cereal on their website saying:

“Orange juice on cereal.

Some call it weird. Some call it breakfast.

We . . . didn’t even know it was a thing. But turns out, there are totally normal people amongst us juicing up their cereal bowls.

You might be one of them!

So for those who are cereal curious like us, we made Tropicana Crunch.

Cereal that’s down to be drowned in OJ.

Honey almond clusters that are made to be spooned and sipped.

A breakfast taste test we can all take together.

Because whether you hate it or love it,

you won’t know until you try it. Tropicana Crunch. It may not be for everyone

(but it could be for you!)”

According to Tropicana, survey results acquired by Wakefield Research report 15 million Americans have tried the orange juice cereal combo and 52 million people are either willing to try it or have already tried it themselves.

“Half of the adults who poured OJ over their cereal did so because they thought it looked like it would taste good and more than 1 in 3 who tried it, did so because they love OJ and thought it would be a good combination.”

Fans can buy themselves a box of the unique cereal on the Tropicana website.