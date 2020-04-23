(CNN) – According to President Donald Trump, 4th of July celebrations will take place on Washington’s National Mall as scheduled, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said at Wednesday’s White House briefing that the event will move forward and hailed the success of last year’s celebrations.

2019’s observance, the Salute to America at the Lincoln Memorial, included military tank displays and flyovers, as well as music from military bands.

The president said authorities will probably limit attendance for this year’s event to 25% of what was seen last year.

He added that “this year, most likely, we’ll be standing 6 feet apart.”

