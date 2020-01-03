Trump administration bans most flavored e-cigarettes, but not menthol

(CNN) – Those fruity flavored e-cigarette cartridges are about to be a thing of the past.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a new policy prohibiting the sale of the products Thursday.

Under the FDA rule, vape companies will only be allowed to sell two flavors of vaping cartridges – tobacco and menthol.

They will have 30 days to stop manufacturing, distributing, and selling other flavored cartridges.

The ban just applies to flavored cartridges, not devices that use tank systems sold in vape shops.

Cartridge-based e-cigarettes have been popular with young people.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey published data showing more than 5 million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2019.

