National

Trump administration proposes higher ‘Obamacare' premiums

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 04:19 PM PST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 04:20 PM PST

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it’s considering changes that would lead to a modest premium increase next year under the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era health law the president unsuccessfully tried to repeal.

The roughly 1 percent increase would come in a presidential election year, sure to hand Democrats more fodder for their argument that the administration is trying to “sabotage” coverage for millions of people.

Details were in a 300-page proposed regulation released Thursday afternoon by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency said the reason for the change is to improve the accuracy of a formula used to calculate subsidies that help people pay their premiums.

The administration is also proposing to require insurers that cover abortion to also offer a “mirror” plan that does not.

