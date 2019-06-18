Trump: Americans will ‘demand’ he stay in office after two terms

President Donald Trump asked if Americans will demand that he remain in office after he has completed two terms in the White House.

Trump posed the question on Sunday while attacking the New York Times and the Washington Post on Twitter.

“A poll should be done on which is the more dishonest and deceitful newspaper, the Failing New York Times or the Amazon (lobbyist) Washington Post! They are both a disgrace to our Country, the Enemy of the People, but I just can’t seem to figure out which is worse? The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT), both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone!,” Trump tweeted.

The 22nd Amendment states that no person should be elected president more than twice.

Jerry Falwell Jr. tweeted in May that Trump should have two years added to his first term after the findings of the Robert Mueller investigations were released.

Trump is set to formally announce his 2020 re-election campaign on Tuesday at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

Early this year, a CNN poll found about three-quarters of Americans saying Trump has created significant changes in the country, and they split about evenly between calling it change for the better and change for the worse. More recently, a March poll from CNN showed 42% of Americans think Trump can bring the kind of change the country needs.

