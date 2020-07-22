Trump announces ‘surge’ of federal officers into US cities to fight violent crime

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump announced in a press briefing Wednesday that he is sending a “surge” of federal officers into U.S. cities to fight violent crime.

The president focused on Chicago, where he says no citizens have suffered more from the menace of violent crime than those in Chicago.

Trump announced the Department of Justice will immediately be sending federal law enforcement to Chicago. The FBI, ATF, DTA, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security will be sending hundreds of “skilled” law enforcement officers to Chicago to drive down violent crime.

He says at least 414 people have been murdered in the city of Chicago this year. On Tuesday, 23 people were shot in the city, including at least 15 who were shot outside of a funeral home.

Trump had a message for murderers and violent criminals: “We will find them, arrest them and prosecute them” and added “they will be in jail for many years to come.”

He also talked about New York City, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.

“We must remember that the job of policing a neighborhood falls on the shoulders of local elected leadership,” Trump said. “Americans must hold their city leaders accountable.”

