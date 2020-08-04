Trump appears to mispronounce Yosemite National Park in White House speech

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump apparently mispronounced the national park Yosemite at a signing ceremony for the Great American Outdoors Act on Tuesday.

“When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon, when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky, when they gaze upon Yosemite’s — Yosemite’s towering sequoias, their love of country grows stronger and they know that every American has truly a duty to preserve this wondrous inheritance,” Trump said.

But instead of pronouncing it like Yoh-sem-it-ee, he instead pronounced it Yo-se-MIGHT, then added a syllable, “YO-se-min-NIGHT.”

USA Today reports the official White House transcript released after the event shows a misspelling error: “Yoseminite’s [sic].”

