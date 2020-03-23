Trump approves California’s disaster declaration to assist with coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump approved of a request from Gov. Gavin Newsom to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the president approved the California disaster declaration and ordered Federal assistance for recovery efforts in areas affected by COVID-19.

Federal funding will be available for Crisis Counseling for Californians affected.

Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of California impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Robert J. Fenton as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

