Trump approves deployment of National Guard to California to assist with coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force held a press briefing Sunday afternoon to provide the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic.

The task force mainly focused on California, Washington state and New York as those states have been hit the hardest in the country with COVID-19 cases.

The president also said the USNS Mercy, filled with hospital beds, is expected to arrive in Los Angeles.

Trump said though Washington has the most cases, California is in desperate need of more hospital beds and the Mercy will assist with that.

Mercy will be used to take pressure off local hospitals needed for other medical emergencies and not for COVID-19.

Officials say Mercy will be dispatched to Los Angeles immediately.

More details to come.

