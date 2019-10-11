Trump attacks Bidens: Hunter, you’re a loser

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KRON) — President Donald Trump once again took aim at the Biden family at a campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday.

After Trump called to China and the UK to investigate the Bidens, there has been a lot of back-and-forth between 45 and the former Vice President Joe Biden.

The president had some things to say about Joe’s son, Hunter Biden.

“Hunter, you know nothing about energy, you know nothing about anything frankly,” Trump said. “Hunter, you’re a loser. Why did you get $1.5 billion, Hunter?”

After crowds began to cheer and clap, Trump had one more thing to say, this time directed right at the former VP.

“And your father was never considered smart, he was never considered a good senator,” Trump said. “He was only considered a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s a–.”