Trump attacks Michigan governor after kidnapping plot

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump addressed Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer after several people were charged Thursday in a stunning plot to kidnap the Democratic governor.

While addressing the situation, Trump said Gov. Whitemer has done “a terrible job” with her response to the coronavirus pandemic — an apparent motivator behind the planned kidnapping.

Michigan residents and those beyond have expressed their anger with Whitmer’s dealing of coronavirus control measures.

“All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence. Violence has been prevented today,” Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider told reporters.

My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

…today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

“Hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer, who was considered as Joe Biden’s running mate, has been praised but also deeply criticized by the Republican-controlled Legislature and conservatives areas of the state for Michigan’s response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted.

The governor has exchanged barbs with President Donald Trump on social media, with the president declaring in April, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

Trump still pushed on Gov. Whitmer to open up the state of Michigan.

…I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President! Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

“I do not tolerate ANY extreme violence. Defending ALL Americans, even those who oppose and attack me, is what I will always do as your President!” Trump continued. “Governor Whitmer—open up your state, open up your schools, and open up your churches!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

