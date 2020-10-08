Trump, Biden to hold separate events instead of virtual debate

WASHINGTON (KRON) – In place of next week’s debate that was set to go virtual, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden announced Thursday they will host separate events instead.

According to ABC News, Biden will attend a town hall from Philadelphia to be moderated by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Oct. 15.

JUST IN: @ABC News will host a town hall with @JoeBiden moderated by @GStephanopoulos on October 15th. The primetime event will take place in Philadelphia where the former vice president will answer questions from voters. pic.twitter.com/7IPzdqK9Sx — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump will join Rush Limbaugh to host “the largest virtual rally in radio history” on Friday, Oct. 9.

Limbaugh confirmed the news on Twitter, saying “it will be a great honor” to speak with Trump.

It will be a great honor for me to speak with President Donald Trump live for the LARGEST RADIO RALLY in history! FRIDAY OCT 9 @realDonaldTrump #TrumpRadioRally #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/Ks4wMUMdsq — Rush Limbaugh (@limbaugh) October 8, 2020

The announcement comes after the presidential debate commission announced next week’s scheduled debate would be held virtually amid Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump’s campaign responded quickly to the announcement, saying he will not attend a virtual debate.

Trump’s team is also pushing for a third and final debate for Oct. 29, to which Biden has rejected.

