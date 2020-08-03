Trump blasts Birx after she warns coronavirus is ‘extraordinarily widespread’ in US

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Name-calling and insults from President Trump on Twitter early Monday after Dr. Deborah Birx with the White House Coronavirus Task Force said the pandemic was “extraordinarily widespread” in the U.S.

“So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

The post comes less than 24 hours after Dr. Birx said the pandemic has reached a new phase in the way it’s spread – even suggesting some people might need to start wearing masks at home.

She also defended herself to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said she didn’t have confidence in Dr. Birx because she’s Trump’s appointee.

Dr. Birx responded, “I will stake my 40-year career on those fundamental principles of utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives.”

