Trump calls Kentucky attorney general ‘brilliant’ and a ‘star’ when asked about Breonna Taylor case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — President Donald Trump addressed the Breonna Taylor case Wednesday after a grand jury indicted one of the Kentucky police officers on criminal charges, but not for her death.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the decision Wednesday morning.

When asked about the case and its result in a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, President Trump referred to AG Cameron as “really brilliant” and a “star”.

Trump added that Cameron is doing a “fantastic” job and handling the situation “very well”.

Cameron, the state’s first Black attorney general, said the officers acted in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.

Some protesters in Louisville were ordered by police to disperse hours after officials announced the jury’s decision.

Police declared a gathering on a street corner outside downtown to be “unlawful” and threatened to use chemical agents and make arrests if people did not leave.

President Trump said he will be speaking to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, saying they have a call scheduled.

He also said Gov. Beshear called in the National Guard, something Trump said was a “good” and “very positive” thing.

Trump said he had to take “an emergency phone call” as a reporter asked him more questions about the Breonna Taylor case.

“Mr. President, just one more question if I can about Breonna Taylor,” the reporter said. “People are protesting in the streets. What is your message to that?”

The president walked away before responding.