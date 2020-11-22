Trump campaign: Sidney Powell not apart of legal team

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sidney Powell is not apart of President Donald Trump’s legal team, according to a statement issued by the Trump campaign Sunday.
This comes after Powell was seen at a number of recent press conferences with the campaign’s legal team.
“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” the brief statement read.
Earlier this month, President Trump mentioned Powell’s name when tweeting about his team’s legal effort in the election.
Powell has been extremely outspoken in Trump’s legal battle.
She spun fictional tales of election systems flipping votes, German servers storing U.S. voting information and election software created in Venezuela “at the direction of Hugo Chavez” — the late Venezuelan president who died in 2013. She also said Trump beat Democrat Joe Biden “by a landslide.”