Trump campaign: Sidney Powell not apart of legal team

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 19: Attorney Sidney Powell speaks to the press about various lawsuits related to the 2020 election, inside the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump, who has not been seen publicly in several days, continues to push baseless claims about election fraud and dispute the results of the 2020 United States presidential election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sidney Powell is not apart of President Donald Trump’s legal team, according to a statement issued by the Trump campaign Sunday.

This comes after Powell was seen at a number of recent press conferences with the campaign’s legal team.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” the brief statement read.

Earlier this month, President Trump mentioned Powell’s name when tweeting about his team’s legal effort in the election.

I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Powell has been extremely outspoken in Trump’s legal battle.

She spun fictional tales of election systems flipping votes, German servers storing U.S. voting information and election software created in Venezuela “at the direction of Hugo Chavez” — the late Venezuelan president who died in 2013. She also said Trump beat Democrat Joe Biden “by a landslide.”