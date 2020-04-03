Trump: CDC recommends Americans wear face coverings while out in public

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The CDC is now recommending that Americans wear face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

Trump said the CDC wants Americans to voluntarily wear a non-medical cloth or fabric face mask.

The president made clear that this recommendation is “voluntary” and added, “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”

The CDC is not recommending the use of medical grade or surgical grade masks. N95 medical masks should be saved for professionals who rely on them while working during the pandemic.

There are a couple ways you can make your own mask from home.

KRON4’s Sara Stinson also shows how to crate your own face covering in less than 60 seconds.

LESS THAN 60 SECONDS: That's how long it takes to make your own face covering! Health officials are now recommending you cover your face when you go out in public to stop the spread of the virus. @SaraStinsonNews shows you just how easy it is to DIY https://t.co/r66qQjnNAL pic.twitter.com/PhpEKRvjHH — KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 3, 2020

It’s important to remember that the use of a face covering does not overrule social distancing. When going outside for whatever reason, you must still follow social distance guidelines.

Latest News Headlines: