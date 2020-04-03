SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The CDC is now recommending that Americans wear face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, President Donald Trump announced Friday.
Trump said the CDC wants Americans to voluntarily wear a non-medical cloth or fabric face mask.
The president made clear that this recommendation is “voluntary” and added, “I don’t think I’m going to be doing it.”
The CDC is not recommending the use of medical grade or surgical grade masks. N95 medical masks should be saved for professionals who rely on them while working during the pandemic.
There are a couple ways you can make your own mask from home.
KRON4’s Sara Stinson also shows how to crate your own face covering in less than 60 seconds.
It’s important to remember that the use of a face covering does not overrule social distancing. When going outside for whatever reason, you must still follow social distance guidelines.
Latest News Headlines:
- Coronavirus response: Lawmakers divided on next phase of relief
- Navy captain removed after sounding alarm about coronavirus outbreak
- Trump: CDC recommends Americans wear face coverings while out in public
- Oakley teachers throw parade for students amid the coronavirus outbreak
- Health care workers call supply shortage ‘a crisis’