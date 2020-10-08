Recovering from virus, Trump cleared for public appearances

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – Despite his COVID-19 diagnosis, President Donald Trump has been cleared for public engagements starting Saturday.
The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Trump had completed his “course of therapy… as prescribed by his team of physicians,” adding that he has “responded extremely well” to that treatment.
This Saturday marks the 10th day since Trump was first diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday.
Read the full release below:
