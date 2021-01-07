Video: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/AP) – President Donald Trump is conceding to President-elect Joe Biden and condemning the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

In a new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He is also speaking out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack” that left him “outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem.”

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he is telling his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wants them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins posted to Twitter pointing out that Trump lied in the video claiming that he immediately deployed the National Guard — He reportedly resisted initially.

Trump did not immediately deploy the National Guard yesterday, as he claims in his video. He initially resisted it, according to several people, as CNN, NYT and others reported. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 8, 2021

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

