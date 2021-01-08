Trump confirms he won’t be at Biden’s inauguration

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Donald Trump confirmed he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted after regaining control of his suspended Twitter account.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

The president is at risk of being impeached for a second time before his term ends in about two weeks.

House Democrats are already drafting articles of impeachment, in case Trump’s Cabinet does not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him first.

The representatives are set to meet later Friday to discuss.

Trump was first impeached by the House in December 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress. The Senate, controlled by a Republican majority, voted not guilty.