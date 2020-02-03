Trump congratulates ‘great state of Kansas’ following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

(KRON) — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LIV champions.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied late in the game to defeat the San Francisco 49ers by a final score of 31-20.

Congratulations are in order for Kansas City, and President Donald Trump took to Twitter to show some love to the champs.

However, he may have sent congratulations the wrong way.

For those who don’t know — the Chiefs play for Missouri, not Kansas.

The president has since deleted his tweet and sent out another congratulating the “great state of Missouri.”

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

And as always, Twitter was quick with the memes.

Except that this Kansas City is in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/HzK2yC3p91 — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) February 3, 2020

OH COME ON pic.twitter.com/69JdFZHqNt — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 3, 2020

Nonetheless, congratulations to Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs for their first Lombardi Trophy in 50 years.