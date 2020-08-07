Trump considers executive action after coronavirus stimulus talks crumble

WASHINGTON (KRON) – The White House on Friday rejected an offer from Democrats agreeing to a coronavirus stimulus price tag of around $2 trillion, the latest indication that talks continue collapse between both sides, CNN reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY) met with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a last attempt to save discussions over talks of second coronavirus payments, now in their second week.

However, the talks remain stalled as both Democrats and Republicans said they remained at a standstill Friday.

Both sides said the future of the talks is uncertain. President Trump is considering executive orders to address evictions and unemployment insurance, but they appear unlikely to have much impact.

The White House is also promising that Trump will attempt to use executive orders to address elements of the congressional package involving evictions and jobless benefits. But there’s no evidence that the strategy would have much impact or be anything close to what’s necessary, and Pelosi appeared unimpressed at a morning news conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

