Trump continues fight, says he won Pennsylvania ‘by a lot’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The fight continues for President Donald Trump who claimed Friday night that he won Pennsylvania “by a lot”.

This after Trump’s legal team suffered yet another defeat in court Friday as a federal appeals court in Philadelphia roundly rejected its latest effort to challenge the state’s election results.

“The 1,126,940 votes were created out of thin air. I won Pennsylvania by a lot, perhaps more than anyone will ever know. The Pennsylvania votes were RIGGED. All other swing states also. The world is watching!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s lawyers vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court despite the judge’s assessment that the “campaign’s claims have no merit.”