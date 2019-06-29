Trump expects ICE raids to happen after July 4

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Trump Administration is reviving a threat of ICE raids.

President Trump stalled plans for deportations across major cities including San Francisco last weekend.

He now says a series of raids will begin sometime after the Fourth of July holiday.

This announcement is renewing concerns for many across the Bay Area.

The president says the plan is to remove large numbers of people without a reform deal in place.

Advocacy groups say this is a continuation of fear and it’s unjustified.

“There’s such fear in the community unjustifiably and people have a right to be here,” Diane Clyne is a development director with the Sisters of Mercy in Burlingame.

Clyne says through the sisters, she’s done extensive work with people living in Central and South America because of violence and other dangerous conditions Clyne says many of those people need to flee.

“People are trying to come and provide for their families and to engender fear in the community against people that have ultimate dignity and right to provide for their families is very unjust,” Clyne said.

The president renewed the ICE raid threat Saturday following a ruling by an Oakland judge to block border wall funding.

Calling it a disgrace, the president says he will appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, without an immigration reform deal in place, the administration plans to move forward with the controversial raids.

Some Bay Area religious groups and immigrant support organizations plan to hold vigils to oppose deportations next week.

The hosts hope this will discourage people from helping ICE agents.



