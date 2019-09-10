Live Now
Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton

National

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”

Meanwhile, Bolton tweeted in response, “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.”

