Trump fires US attorney who investigated his allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan overseeing key prosecutions of Trump’s allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to Attorney General William Barr.
Barr says Trump Berman defied administration effort to remove him.
“I’m just here to do my job,″ Geoffrey S. Berman told reporters on Saturday.
This story will be updated
