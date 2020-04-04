Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the intelligence watchdog who handled the complaint that triggered his impeachment.
Trump informed the Senate intelligence committee Friday of his decision to fire Michael Atkinson, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.
More details to come.
