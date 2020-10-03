Trump gives update on health from Walter Reed hospital

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — President Donald Trump gave an update on his health from Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday where he is being treated for coronavirus.

The president said he and First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for the virus, are doing well.

In a video he posted to Twitter, Trump thanked the staff at Walter Reed. He said when he first arrived, he wasn’t feeling so well, but says he feels much better now.

Trump says he and staff are working on getting him back completely healthy because he still has a job to do.

“I have to be back,” he said. “Because we still have to make America great again. We’ve done an awfully good job of that but we still have steps to go and we have to finish that job.”

He said he thinks he’ll be back soon to finish up the campaign.

The president says he is not only fighting for himself while being treated, but fighting for the world.

“I’m fighting for them all over the world,” he said. “We’re going to beat this coronavirus, or whatever you want to call it.”

He thanked everyone who has sent their well wishes his way while being hospitalized.