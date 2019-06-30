Trump is 1st sitting US president to set foot in North Korea

(CNN) – President Donald Trump made history Sunday by becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea.

He met with Kim Jong Un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – before taking 20 steps across the border.

The two leaders shook hands before crossing back.

President Trump called the historic moment a “great honor.”

This is the third meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

It comes just one day after President Trump raised the prospect of a border handshake in a tweet.