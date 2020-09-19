Trump issues proclamation that all flags be flown half-staff at White House to honor Justice Ginsburg

(KRON) – President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night ordering that the American flag would be flown at half-staff at the White House until she is laid to rest.

The president said this includes ‘all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on the day of interment.’

Earlier in the night, Trump posted to Twitter a statement referring to Ginsburg as ‘a fighter to the end’:

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

CLICK HERE for more statements from other politicians and celebrities.

Latest Stories