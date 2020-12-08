Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has coronavirus: report

(KRON) — Jenna Ellis, one of President Donald Trump’s lawyers, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Axios.
Ellis had attended a Christmas party at the White House less than a week before White House sources told Axios about her diagnosis.
Her reported positive test also comes just days after Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive. He was hospitalized on Sunday.
She tweeted that Giuliani is “a tough warrior” when his result went public via Trump’s Twitter account.
