Trump makes Christmas Eve a federal holiday again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order giving all federal workers a paid day off on Christmas Eve.

According to the executive order,“all executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day.”

Trump had done the same for federal employees back in 2018.

Former President Barack Obama allowed a half day in 2015 and 2009, according to GovExec.

Trump recently teased running again for president in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House last week.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” Trump told the crowd, which included many Republican National Committee members. “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

The Trumps began hosting holiday receptions this week, intent on celebrating a final season before Trump leaves office on Jan. 20. According to social media postings reviewed by The Associated Press, the events have featured large crowds of often maskless attendees gathered indoors — violating the very public health guidance the U.S. government has pressed the nation to follow this holiday season as cases of COVID-19 skyrocket across the country.

