Trump mistakenly calls VP ‘Mike Pounce’

BALTIMORE (KRON/CNN Newsource) — While giving a speech at the House Republican retreat in Baltimore Thursday evening, President Donald Trump referred to Vice President Mike Pence as “Mike Pounce”.
As expected, social media was quick to jump in and mock the president.
“Mike Pounce” immediately began to trend on Twitter.
